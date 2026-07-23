Malik Nabers Expected to Avoid PUP List to Open 2026 Season
Malik Nabers (knee) is expected to avoid opening the 2026 regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. However, it remains to be seen when he will practice with the team this summer as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee that he suffered in Week 4 last season. It's certainly possible that Nabers will be ready for a Sunday night showdown in Week 1 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but nobody knows for sure. We already know that Nabers has high-end WR1 upside in fantasy football when he's healthy, especially with impressive young QB Jaxson Dart leading the offense, but his knee injury has dropped him to a low-end WR2 (ranked No. 24 overall) in RotoBaller's positional rankings for the upcoming season because of his injury uncertainty. We'll be watching his recovery closely this summer and whether he opens training camp on the PUP list. Nabers had surgery last October and a clean-up procedure on his knee this spring.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan