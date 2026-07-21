Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
Mason Miller, less than a year after giving up one of the top prospects in baseball in shortstop Leo De Vries, to acquire him. The Padres would love to attach shortstop Xander Bogaerts' contract to any trade, which would severely limit the return for Miller, but Passan doesn't think any team will want to take Bogaerts. There will be plenty of teams in on Miller if SD is serious about moving him since the flamethrowing righty is a game-changer in the ninth inning. Passan lists the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays as the best fits if Miller is actually dealt. If the Padres don't turn things around soon -- they sit 13.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and 2.5 games out of the final NL wild-card spot with four teams in front of them -- Miller could be an ex-Padre by Aug. 3. Miller has been one of the most dominant relievers of all time in 2026, sporting a 101.3 mph fastball with a nasty slider that have helped him generate an absurd 48.4% strikeout rate in his 40 2/3 innings this year.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan