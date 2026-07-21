Ranger Suarez Won't Start on Tuesday
Ranger Suarez (groin) will not return to start against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Instead, rookie left-hander Eduardo Rivera will get the nod for just his fourth big-league appearance and third start. Suarez was expected to come off the 15-day injured list to start on Tuesday, but with rain potentially in the forecast, the BoSox could be holding off as a precaution. If Suarez didn't suffer a setback with a groin strain that has kept him out for the last two weeks, he could make his return on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Venezuelan hurler is having a fine first season in Beantown, going 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA (2.61 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 97 strikeouts and 26 walks in 91 1/3 innings across his 17 starts, which was good enough to earn him his second All-Star nod in the last three seasons. Before landing on the IL, Suarez allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last six starts. UPDATE: The Red Sox want to give Suarez at least one more day after he pushed himself pretty hard over the last few days, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey