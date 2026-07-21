Kerry Carpenter Battling Heel Injury, Still Worth Targeting on the Waiver Wire?
Kerry Carpenter (heel) is hitting .206/.279/.427 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, and 26 runs scored. It's been a disappointing season overall for Carpenter, who has seen his strikeout rate spike to a career-worst 29.7% and his batting average fall well below his career mark of .258. The 28-year-old was also removed from the Tigers' loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday due to heel discomfort, which he had reportedly been trying to play through for the last several games. Still, if Carpenter can avoid a trip to the injured list, he remains an intriguing power bat for fantasy managers to monitor. The lefty swinger has never logged a barrel rate below 10.0% in any of his five big-league seasons, and he hit 26 home runs in just 464 plate appearances in 2025. Pending further updates on his current heel issue, Carpenter could be worth a low-cost waiver-wire addition for his power upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller