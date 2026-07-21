Rhys Hoskins Hits Two Solo Home Runs Against Twins
Rhys Hoskins and the Guardians feasted on the Minnesota Twins' pitching in Monday night's 13-4 rout over the division rivals at Progressive Field. Hoskins went 2-for-5 as the designated hitter with two solo home runs and a strikeout. The 33-year-old right-handed slugger has gone 5-for-22 with four solo home runs in his last six games, but he has still gone 5-for-30 (.167) with an .852 OPS, four RBI, five runs scored, a stolen base, five walks, and 13 strikeouts in 11 games and 35 plate appearances so far in July. Overall, Hoskins has continued to struggle at the plate in his first year in Cleveland, slashing .182/.314/.387 with a .701 OPS, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 30 runs scored, and a stolen base in 79 games and 274 plate appearances. He continues to take his walks, sporting a 15.3% walk rate, but it has been mitigated by a career-high 31.8% strikeout rate in his ninth year in the big leagues. Hoskins just hasn't been the same since tearing his ACL with the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2023, and fantasy managers shouldn't latch on due to his recent power surge.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com