Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman (wrist), according to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN. Rutschman was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday due to left wrist inflammation, which could impact his trade market. However, the 28-year-old should return this season and is also under team control through 2027, so an acquiring team would likely view him as more than just a rental. Across 284 plate appearances this season, Rutschman is hitting .251/.331/.433 with eight home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 runs scored. He's logged the highest hard-hit rate (42.0%) of his career and also owns a stellar plate approach, posting a 10.6% walk rate and a 14,1% strikeout rate. Health is an issue for the switch-hitting catcher, as this most recent trip to the IL will be his third separate stint in 2026. Still, he profiles as a starting fantasy catcher when he's on the field.
Source: ESPN - Kiley McDaniel, Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN - Kiley McDaniel, Jeff Passan