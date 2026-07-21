Karson Milbrandt Needs To Improve Control Before Making Big League Mark
Karson Milbrandt has struggled a bit at Triple-A Jacksonville. His latest outing on July 18 saw him go four innings and give up three earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks. It was an improvement on his previous two July outings in which he combined for nine earned runs in just 3 2/3 total innings. All in all, a 14.09 ERA in July is not what you want to see, but he is still rated as the No. 4 overall prospect for the Marlins. The right-hander has four plus pitches with a 55 grade but struggles with overall control and is graded out at 40 for control. Milbrandt has flashed his potential with 95 total strikeouts in 74 innings between Double-A Pensacola and Jacksonville. The high strikeout rate is desirable for fantasy purposes but it might not be until next year that managers get to see Milbrandt make a difference at the big league level. He has plenty of potential but needs to work on his command in the minors.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball