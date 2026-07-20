Garrett Mitchell a High-Upside Outfielder to Prioritize on the Waiver Wire
Garrett Mitchell is hitting .283/.368/.465 with eight home runs, 48 RBI, 44 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. Mitchell owns a 32.7% strikeout rate on the year, so his batting average is likely to regress along with his unsustainably high .423 batting average on balls in play. Health also remains a question mark for Mitchell, who had never reached 250 plate appearances in a season before 2026. However, Mitchell has posted elite underlying contact metrics this year with a 14.1% barrel rate and 50.3% hard-hit rate. As long as he can stay on the field, Mitchell profiles as a high-upside waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller