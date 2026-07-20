Nick Kurtz Could be Available This Weekend
Nick Kurtz (thumb) is with the team during their current road trip and has started a hitting progression, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Kurtz also took groundballs on Monday. If he continues to progress, there's a chance that he could come off the 10-day injured list for this weekend's series in Minnesota against the Twins, although manager Mark Kotsay said that might be a bit of an accelerated timeline. The 23-year-old left-handed slugger was still limited to range-of-motion and strengthening exercises over the weekend, but he has progressed in his recovery from a right-thumb capsule sprain and could return for fantasy managers this weekend or early next week, barring a setback. Kurtz has been on the IL since July 11. When active, the former fourth overall pick in 2024 from Wake Forest University is an elite source of power from the left side of the plate, especially in the minor-league band box in Sacramento that the A's currently call home. Through 334 at-bats in his first full big-league season in 2026, Kurtz has hit .266/.405/.497 with a .902 OPS, 20 homers, 66 RBI, 61 runs, and seven stolen bases.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos