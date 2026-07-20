Jazz Chisholm Jr. has First Multi-Homer Game of the Year on Monday
Jazz Chisholm Jr. carried the offense in Monday night's 8-5 victory in the Bronx over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, five RBI, and two strikeouts to bolster his season average to .228 and his OPS to .726. It was Chisholm's first multi-homer game of 2026 after he did it four times in 2025. The big game on Monday night against the Bucs boosted Chisholm's season totals to 16 home runs, 43 RBI, and 26 stolen bases in 375 plate appearances in his second full season in the Bronx. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger continues to be a batting-average and on-base-percentage drain thanks to a 29.6% strikeout rate. Chisholm is also displaying less power with a 40.4% ground-ball rate in his 371 plate appearances so far this year. Still, the two-time All-Star should reach the 20-20 mark for the third straight campaign, and fantasy managers cannot complain for a player with second base eligibility. It's just not the high-end production that we expected after he hit 31 homers, drove in 80, and stole 31 bags in 2025. Chisholm has now homered three times in his last two games.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com