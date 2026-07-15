Adam Scott a Risky Value Play at The Open

Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 AM ET
Since finishing T12 at The Memorial, Adam Scott has struggled to find his form again, recording a missed cut and finishes of 65th and T66 in his last three events. He now looks to get back on track at The Open, where he has recorded 10 top-25 finishes in 25 appearances. Success at Royal Birkdale will rely on precision off the tee, elite approach play, and strong putting on the small 5,200-square-foot greens. Scott ranks seventh on approach (+0.610 strokes per round), 56th off the tee (+0.153), and 90rd in driving accuracy, but his short game remains a concern, ranking 107th in putting (-0.148) and 101st around the greens (-0.082). At $6,500 on DraftKings, Scott offers some upside through his ball striking, but he will need improvement around and on the greens to make the weekend.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour