Tua Tagovailoa is Early Favorite for Starting Gig
Tua Tagovailoa is hopeful that a change of scenery will help put his career back on track. The former first-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Falcons after being cut by the Miami Dolphins in March. The expectation is that Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will compete for the starting gig during training camp. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Tagovailoa is the early favorite to win the starting job. Penix is working his way back from an ACL tear, so the Falcons might remain cautious with the young signal-caller early in the season. It wouldn't be shocking to see both quarterbacks get into action this season. If Tagovailoa wins the job, he'll likely only offer value as a second QB in superflex formats.
Source: New York Times
Source: New York Times