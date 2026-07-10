Brandin Cooks Wants to Sign With a Team Before Training Camp
Brandin Cooks intends to be on a roster within the next few weeks before training camps start around the NFL, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. Cooks' agent, Ryan Tollner, said plenty of contending teams have extended offers to his client, but the 32-year-old veteran's preference is to run it back with the Buffalo Bills. "Obviously, Buffalo is the place I'd love to be," Cooks said. "I want to prove that to them and have a full offseason with them. Both sides are figuring things out. We'll see, but hopefully something transpires because I love going to training camp. That's where you build that callus." He's exactly 189 yards from reaching the 10,000-yard mark for his career, something only 52 WRs have done before. Cooks has never made the Pro Bowl despite being the only player to have three straight 1,000-yard seasons with different teams. The former first-rounder by the New Orleans Saints in 2014 caught 24 of 36 targets for 279 yards and no touchdowns in 15 regular-season games (five starts) with the Saints and Bills last year. If he latches on with a team this summer, Cooks will be battling to make the 53-man roster out of camp.
Source: The Athletic - Tim Graham
Source: The Athletic - Tim Graham