Scottie Scheffler is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open

Jul 8, 2026, 12:36 AM ET
Coming off his latest victory at the Travelers Championship a couple of weeks ago, Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to tackle the year's final major. Up first is a date with the Renaissance Club, where the 30-year-old has already secured top-15, top-10, and top-5 finishes in four career events. It remains to be seen whether his week in Connecticut will open the floodgates down the stretch of the year, but no one would be surprised if it did. Scheffler is still the leading ball striker on tour from top to bottom, and has no problem matching the playstyle asked by Mother Nature and the golf course. Those looking for a reason to fade the world number one will find that his putting hasn't been the greatest on slower greens, but anyone who isn't splitting fine hairs should find ways to get him in a few lineups. --Todd McGillSource: Data Golf