TreVeyon Henderson Ready to Make Second-Year Leap?
TreVeyon Henderson is "one of the most intriguing players entering training camp" this summer as he looks to bring more consistency to the Patriots' backfield. He was drafted in the second round in 2025 out of Ohio State to bring more explosiveness to the offense, and he finished with 180 carries for 911 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (four starts), adding 35 receptions for 221 more yards and another TD on 42 targets. Henderson's first year in the NFL started slowly, as he saw 10-plus carries just once in the first seven games as the backup to veteran Rhamondre Stevenson. He ended the year with close to 1,000 rushing yards, but Henderson had just three carries in the AFC Championship Game and six in the Super Bowl. The 23-year-old's struggles with pass protection were part of the reason he spent more time on the bench down the stretch. Graff believes that the addition of Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown will cause defenses to play more two-high safety coverages, potentially opening up running lanes for Henderson and Stevenson closer to the line of scrimmage. If Henderson can show improvement as a pass-catcher -- he ranked 32nd in the NFL among RBs in yards per route run -- he could be a strong RB2 for fantasy managers in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Chad Graff
Source: The Athletic - Chad Graff