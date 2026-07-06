Should Redraft Managers Avoid Matthew Stafford at His Current ADP?
Matthew Stafford had a historic season in 2025, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions across 17 games and being named the NFL's MVP. Stafford was an elite fantasy QB last season, particularly in leagues that award six points per passing touchdown. Still, there are multiple reasons to expect regression from Stafford in 2026. For one, the veteran quarterback is entering his age-38 season and has a history of back and neck issues. Stafford also posted a 7.7% touchdown rate as a passer in 2025, which is well above his career mark of 4.8%. By measure of per-game scoring, Stafford finished outside the top-24 at the quarterback position in 2024. However, he's currently being valued as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 by average draft position in redraft formats. Unless his price continues to come down, Stafford may be a player for redraft managers to avoid in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller