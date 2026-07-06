Ty Simpson is a Prime Target for Dynasty Rebuilds
Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Simpson was a productive player for the University of Alabama in 2025, completing 64.5% of his pass attempts for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions across 15 games. Still, Los Angeles has the reigning NFL MVP ahead of Simpson on their quarterback depth chart in Matthew Stafford. As long as Stafford stays healthy, Simpson is at least one year and possibly longer from taking over under center for the Rams. However, Stafford is entering his age-38 season and has a history of back issues. Simpson is also in an ideal developmental spot in Los Angeles under Rams head coach Sean McVay. For dynasty managers engaged in a rebuild, targeting Simpson is a logical move.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller