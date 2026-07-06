Yaxel Lendeborg Keeps Showing Multi-Category Summer League Appeal
Yaxel Lendeborg posted 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 98-69 California Classic win over the San Antonio Spurs. The No. 11 overall pick followed up Friday's 19-point Summer League debut with another useful all-around line, though he was less efficient at 4-for-11 from the field. Lendeborg's fantasy appeal comes from the category mix, as he can rebound, pass, block shots, and stretch the floor. His regular-season value will depend on how quickly Golden State trusts him with rotation minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA