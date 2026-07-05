Cam Skattebo Drawing High Praise From New Head Coach
Cam Skattebo (ankle) as a "top-tier back," per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Skattebo collected 617 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 125 touches across eight games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Despite the injury, the 24-year-old is expected to be fully healthy and ready to go for the start of 2026. The Giants have solid depth at the running back position in the form of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. However, it appears as though Harbaugh and the rest of the new coaching staff in New York view Skattebo as the team's lead back. RotoBaller currently ranks Skattebo as the 19th-best running back for redraft leagues heading into 2026.
Source: ESPN - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN - Jordan Raanan