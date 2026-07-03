Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
Carlos Rodon (elbow) was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Friday. Rodon heads to the shelf for hopefully a minimal stint due to left elbow inflammation. The Yankees believe this is an injury that can be managed without Rodon needing to undergo surgery. There isn't a clear timetable for Rodon, so the Yankees will just give him time to rest before they make any further decisions. The southpaw owns a 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and a 52:26 K:BB ratio across nine starts this season. When healthy, Rodon is a stud, but keeping him on the mound has been a problem. It's unclear at the moment who is going to take over his spot in the rotation.
Source: Chris Kirschner
Source: Chris Kirschner