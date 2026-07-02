Kyler Murray Set to Rebuild his Reputation in 2026 in Minnesota?
Kyler Murray is in a much better situation with his move this offseason from the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings, where the former No. 1 overall pick is expected to win the QB1 job over former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com. The 28-year-old former first overall pick in 2019 out of the University of Oklahoma played in only five games in 2025 in his seventh and final year in the desert due to a foot injury, and he wasn't impressive before the injury, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions on 161 pass attempts. As long as Murray is healthy, a bounce-back season should be coming under QB guru and head coach Kevin O'Connell with an upgraded pass-catching group that includes receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and tight end T.J. Hockenson. The best part for fantasy managers is that Murray is going to come pretty cheap after his injury-plagued season and due to the fact that he hasn't officially been named Minnesota's QB1 just yet. Target him as a low-end QB2 in upcoming drafts with dual-threat upside and bounce-back potential.
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook