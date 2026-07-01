Myles Garrett Set for Another 20-Sack Season?

Jul 1, 2026, 11:09 PM ET
ESPN's Ben Solak predicts that Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Myles Garrett will have a chance to become just the second player since 1982 to record multiple 20-plus-sack seasons. Only 23 players in NFL history have even one 20-sack season. Garrett set a new NFL record in 2025 in his final season with the Cleveland Browns with 23 sacks, and he's only missed one game in the last five seasons. With the move to L.A., Garrett will be surrounded by a better overall group of pass-rushers, which includes defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Byron Young. That doesn't account for the potential for defensive tackle Aaron Donald coming out of retirement. The 30-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler should see more clear pass-rush situations on a Rams team that will be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season. He should have "more ripe opportunities for sacks than ever before." Garrett was already an attractive D-lineman in IDP fantasy formats, but with the move to the Rams and after his record-breaking 2025 season, he'll be the most coveted defensive lineman.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Ben Solak