Keon Coleman Banged Up in Preseason Opener
Keon Coleman caught three passes in the team's preseason opener against the Panthers, including a nine-yard touchdown from Josh Allen on the second drive of the game, but he appeared to favor his lower body after being tackled on a fourth-down converting catch on the next drive. The Bills' first-team offense looked sharp in limited work, but both Coleman and DJ Moore got banged up and exited the game early. Head coach Joe Brady indicated after the game that neither situation is overly serious, and the Bills have a scheduled off day. Still, both statuses will need to be monitored in the lead-up to the regular season.
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Source: Cameron Wolfe