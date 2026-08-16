Jaylen Warren a Safe Bet to Produce from His Latest Ambiguous Situation
Jaylen Warren has developed into one of the league's most well-rounded backs, topping 300 receiving yards in three straight seasons and 1,100 yards from scrimmage in two of three. Whether paired with a bruiser like Najee Harris or a pass-catching specialist like Kenny Gainwell, Warren has shown a knack for filling in wherever needed and often excelling while doing so. Now slated to share a backfield with a similar jack-of-all-trades in Rico Dowdle, there is an opportunity for both backs to produce in Mike McCarthy's up-tempo offense. Dowdle has rushed for 1,000 yards at each of his last two stops with the Panthers and Cowboys and has familiarity with McCarthy's system. Still, with Warren having already earned the trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the incumbent could have an early advantage in any workload split, and his reliability to always do the right thing will make snaps difficult to take away. Both players represent excellent value in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts, and as the current RB27 by ADP, Warren has the opportunity to greatly outperform expectations after his RB16 finish a year ago in a not dissimilar situation.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller