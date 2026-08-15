Jarquez Hunter Leads Backfield in Touches on Saturday
Jarquez Hunter rushed for 35 yards on nine carries during Saturday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the one hand, it was encouraging to see Hunter lead the Rams in touches. On the other hand, a running back on the roster bubble probably needs to average more than 3.9 yards per carry in the first week of the preseason, especially if they're not going to contribute as a receiver. The 2025 fourth-round pick did not register an offensive snap as a rookie last year, and now he's already at risk of losing his roster spot to someone like Ronnie Rivers or Dean Connors. As it stands, Hunter has fallen to RB87 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty fantasy football rankings. Even if he doesn't get cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, Hunter can be dumped to waivers in most fantasy leagues.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com