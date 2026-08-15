Skyler Bell Working Through Lower-Body Injury
Skyler Bell (lower body) is working through a lower-body injury, head coach Joe Brady told Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. It sounds like Bell's absence from Saturday's preseason opener was merely precautionary, as Brady noted that Bell likely would have played if it were a regular-season game. The fourth-round pick has intriguing upside after tallying 101 catches, 1,278 yards, and 13 touchdowns in his final season at UConn. Once he clears the injury hurdle, he has a chance to compete for meaningful playing time ahead of Keon Coleman and behind DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir. Neither Moore nor Shakir seems to be the long-term solution in Buffalo, and while Bell may not possess the skills to be an alpha receiver in the NFL, there's still No. 2 receiver potential with legitimate top-36 fantasy receiver upside. Bell is an intriguing dynasty target in a system that will allow him to catch passes from star quarterback Josh Allen.
Source: Joe Buscaglia
Source: Joe Buscaglia