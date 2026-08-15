Shedeur Sanders Will Start in Browns Second Preseason Game
Shedeur Sanders will start in Thursday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Todd Monken announced that Deshaun Watson and Sanders will split first-team reps during joint practices with the Bills. Additionally, Monken plans to let Sanders play the first half with Watson playing the third quarter, and Dillon Gabriel playing the fourth quarter. Watson looked sharp in his preseason start by completing 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. In Sanders' limited action, he completed six of 11 passes for 79 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. The two remain in a close competition for the starting job that has a chance to be decided after the second preseason game.
Source: ESPN - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN - Daniel Oyefusi