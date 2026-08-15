Carson Beck Back at Practice After Rib Injury
Carson Beck (ribs) returned to practice Saturday after sitting out Thursday's preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bo Brack reported Beck was back on the field two days after Arizona held him out with minor rib discomfort. Beck suffered the injury when he was sacked late in the second quarter of the Hall of Fame Game against Carolina, though he stayed in and opened the third quarter. He was excellent before getting banged up, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. Beck is currently third on Arizona's unofficial depth chart behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II, so every preseason rep matters as the rookie works his way into the quarterback room. The Cardinals host Dallas on Aug. 22, giving Beck another chance to get back into game action if the ribs continue to cooperate.
Source: Bo Brack
Source: Bo Brack