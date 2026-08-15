Bijan Robinson Remains an Elite Running Back Option Entering 2026
Bijan Robinson put together an excellent season in 2025, recording a league-high 2,298 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns on 366 touches across 17 games. Three years into his NFL career, Robinson has yet to miss a single game. He also boosted his receiving production in 2025, recording 79 catches for 820 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets. Entering 2026, Robinson should once again be the focal point of the Atlanta offense. The Falcons have some question marks at the quarterback position, which could limit the production ceiling of their offense. Still, Robinson has shown he can overcome a subpar offensive environment in the past. Redraft managers should view him as an elite running back option in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller