Keon Coleman's Solid Training Camp Could Put Him Back on Dynasty Radars
Keon Coleman has disappointed through his first two seasons after the team selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Some offhand remarks by owner Terry Pegula further painted Coleman as an early offseason faller and a potential drop candidate in dynasty leagues, and the fantasy community buried him even deeper following the Bills' trade for DJ Moore and the drafting of Skyler Bell. By most accounts, however, Coleman has had a productive training camp, regularly seeing time with the first-team offense as part of a four-man rotation that includes Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer. A complementary role with lowered expectations could allow for further development and consistency, and while he still has not worked his way back into the 2026 redraft discussion, the perception around Coleman makes him a low-cost dynasty trade add-on who still has a chance to revive his career under a reshuffled coaching staff.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller