Chase Brown Locked In As Bengals' RB1 In Preseason Opener
Chase Brown handled five carries for 16 yards in the 16-14 victory over the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener on Friday night. Brown didn't catch a pass in this game, but it's well established that his pass-catching ability is a key part of the Bengals' offense. Backup running back Samaje Perine mixed in for one carry and two catches, but he only played about 30.8% of the snaps compared to Brown's 69.2%. The 26-year-old back is fresh off a season with over 1,000 rushing yards and six touchdowns, along with 69 receptions and five receiving scores. Brown is one of the most dynamic running backs in one of the league's most friendly offensive environments and should be considered a strong RB1 for the 2026 season. Brown will look to keep his momentum going in next week's preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
Source: Yahoo Fantasy Sports - Twitter
Source: Yahoo Fantasy Sports - Twitter