Chase Bisontis Suffers Torn MCL, Could Miss Entire Season

Aug 14, 2026, 8:10 PM ET
Arizona Cardinals second-round rookie offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (knee) suffered a torn MCL in his left knee in the team's preseason contest on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders that will require surgery, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Only Bisontis' MCL will be repaired. He will be out for most of, if not all, of the 2026 season. Head coach Mike LaFleur said on Thursday night that the 22-year-old's knee injury looked pretty serious, and he was right. The 34th overall pick out of Texas A&M had to be helped off the field in Vegas. It's a big blow to the Cardinals' offensive line, as Bisontis had been one of the team's more promising players during training camp this summer and figured to push Isaiah Adams for the starting spot at right guard this year. Bisontis has the skills to be a solid interior offensive lineman for Arizona, but that could have to wait until 2027.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport