Jaylen Waddle Not in Uniform for Preseason Opener
Jaylen Waddle (leg) will not play in the team's preseason opener on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Fellow wideout Marvin Mims Jr. is also sitting out, as is starting quarterback Bo Nix and running back J.K. Dobbins. It's no surprise that Waddle is being held out after exiting training camp practice last Wednesday with muscle tightness in his leg. The speedy pass-catcher has not yet returned to team drills, but there doesn't appear to be any concern that it's an injury that will linger into the start of the 2026 regular season. The 27-year-old former first-rounder by the Miami Dolphins in 2021 from the University of Alabama was acquired by Denver in the offseason in hopes that he could unlock the explosiveness in the Broncos' passing attack. Waddle could be Nix's go-to target over Courtland Sutton this year, giving him a lot of upside as a WR2 target in fantasy football drafts. He could be in line to make his team debut in the second preseason game at home next Friday against the Green Bay Packers.
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel