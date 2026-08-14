Jadarian Price "On the Mend," Won't Play on Saturday
Jadarian Price (lower body) will not play in the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. "He's on the mend," head coach Mike Macdonald said. Price has been slowly returned to training camp practice after dealing with lower-body soreness in the last week. With Zach Charbonnet (knee) already not expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season, the Seahawks are understandably playing it safe with their new first-round investment in the backfield. Price was listed as the RB2 behind George Holani on the first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, but if healthy, he's expected to have a significant role early in his rookie season as Charbonnet continues to rehab. He has a bright NFL future long-term, but fantasy managers need to temper expectations early on in what is shaping up to be a committee backfield, making Price an RB3/flex target in upcoming drafts, at best.
Source: FOX 13 Seattle - Curtis Crabtree
Source: FOX 13 Seattle - Curtis Crabtree