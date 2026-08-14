James Pearce Jr. Suspended Eight Games

Aug 14, 2026, 3:30 PM ET
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2026 regular season for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The NFL announced Friday that the suspension will begin Aug. 30, and Pearce will be eligible for reinstatement Nov. 2. The discipline follows his February arrest in Florida after a domestic dispute involving his former girlfriend, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. Pearce later entered a pretrial intervention program that could result in the charges being dismissed if he completes its conditions. Atlanta is already without Jalon Walker, who tore his ACL earlier this month, so the Falcons will open the year missing both of their 2025 first-round edge rushers. Pearce was a huge part of the pass rush as a rookie, leading Atlanta with 10.5 sacks and adding 16 quarterback hits. RotoBaller had him 90th overall in its latest IDP rankings, but an eight-game absence makes him difficult to carry in standard IDP redraft leagues.--Bruno MuléSource: Adam Schefter