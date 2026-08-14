Emanuel Wilson Still Fighting for Early-Season Touches
Emanuel Wilson had a real chance to climb the depth chart this summer, especially with Zach Charbonnet still rehabbing a torn ACL. So far, it hasn't happened. Seattle's first unofficial depth chart lists George Holani first, first-round rookie Jadarian Price second and Wilson third. Price recently missed time with lower-body soreness, but Mike Macdonald called it minor and said he should be back within days. Wilson at least has proof he can handle a bigger workload. He ran 125 times for 496 yards and three touchdowns for Green Bay last season, and when Josh Jacobs sat against Minnesota, Wilson turned 28 carries into 107 yards and two scores. At 5-foot-10, 226 pounds, he has the build for early-down work. The issue is getting enough of it. Seattle spent the 32nd pick on Price, Holani has stayed ahead of Wilson throughout the offseason, and Charbonnet will eventually return. Wilson is still worth watching if injuries hit, but standard redraft managers can look elsewhere for now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller