Luke Altmyer Sees Heavy Playing Time in Rocky Preseason Debut
Luke Altmyer had an up-and-down performance in his preseason debut on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Altmyer completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 130 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Across 13 games at the University of Illinois in 2025, Altmyer completed 67.4% of his pass attempts for 3,007 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Lions do not have any questions at the top of their quarterback depth chart, where Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as the team's starter. However, the surprise retirement of veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater has left Detroit searching for its QB2. The Lions signed experienced NFL journeyman Joshua Dobbs shortly after Bridgewater's retirement. Dobbs has appeared in 27 NFL games (15 starts) across six NFL seasons and likely has the upper hand on Altmyer coming out of the first week of the preseason.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com