Concern for Andy Borregales After Three Missed Field Goals?
Andy Borregales went 2-for-5 on field goal attempts during Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He made kicks from 40 and 52 yards. Meanwhile, his misses came from 49, 55, and 56 yards out. The Patriots and Colts ended in a 13-13 tie, so Borregales' missed kicks proved to be the difference-maker in the final score. While winning a preseason game doesn't really matter, the Patriots would have liked to see that the 23-year-old could make pivotal kicks in high-leverage scenarios. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel expressed his disappointment, and in regard to the field goal attempts, he said that "we're expected to make them." New England doesn't have any other kickers on their roster, but we can't rule out the possibility of them bringing in a free agent, even if it's purely just to light a fire under Borregales with the regular season approaching. With that being said, this also could have just been one abnormally bad outing. Borregales was impressive as a rookie last season, going 27-for-32 on field goals and ranking as the overall K10 in fantasy football.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com