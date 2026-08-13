Jared Wayne Scores the Texans Only Touchdown
Jared Wayne stepped into an expanded role for his team with the key starters at skill positions not playing on Thursday night in their preseason contest against the Chargers. Wayne led the team in targets with five and tied for the lead in catches with three. He snagged a touchdown pass from Davis Mills and finished with 17 receiving yards. Wayne has been on the fringes of Houston's roster since he first joined them as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He made his debut with two catches for 20 yards when injuries tested the team's receiver depth against the 49ers last year, and he will likely be a depth option on the roster again this year. If injuries deplete the receiver room, he could be a deep-league sleeper to watch. His touchdown came on a contested catch in the front corner of the end zone and gave the Texans the lead at that point of the first quarter.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN