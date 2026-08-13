Jahan Dotson Pulling Away As Falcons' WR2
Jahan Dotson has consistently spent time with the first-team offense in training camp. Dotson signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Falcons this offseason after two consecutive seasons as a rotational player with the Philadelphia Eagles. While star receiver Drake London should operate as the WR1 this season, Dotson looks to be fending off Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Zachariah Branch in camp. The Falcons are seeking a replacement for receiver Darnell Mooney, who has averaged more than 40 yards per game with the team. If Dotson wins the WR2 battle, his current WR96 ranking in RotoBaller's positional rankings is a great value for fantasy managers in deeper leagues to take advantage of.
Source: Jason Kandel - Blogging Dirty
Source: Jason Kandel - Blogging Dirty