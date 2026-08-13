Jayden Daniels Issues Personal Statement Regarding LSU Controversy
Jayden Daniels addressed his dispute with LSU on Thursday and made clear he wants the matter handled away from football. In a statement shared on Instagram and reposted by Adam Schefter, Daniels said training camp has been his "number one focus" and that his "sole personal focus is on Commanders' football." He also said he remains grateful for his time at LSU and hopes the issues between his team and the school can be resolved privately. The statement comes after Daniels' representatives sent LSU a cease-and-desist asking the school to stop using his name, image and likeness, then requested that LSU return its copy of the Heisman Trophy he won in 2023. Washington's own camp coverage has described Daniels as sharp and increasingly comfortable in the offense, including a strong showing in Wednesday's joint practice with Miami. For fantasy managers, this remains an off-field story.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter