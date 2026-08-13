Kenneth Walker Could See His Biggest Workload Yet
Kenneth Walker could finally get the kind of workload he never quite had in Seattle. Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports that Walker is primed to be the Chiefs' clear workhorse after spending last season sharing carries with Zach Charbonnet. Walker still topped 1,000 yards, rushing 221 times for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns, but he was on the field for only 46.8% of Seattle's offensive snaps. Charbonnet had 184 carries of his own and saw 50 red-zone rushes to Walker's 31. Kansas City has been showing off another part of Walker's game in camp, too, getting him loose on screens more than once. Patrick Mahomes has been openly excited about what Walker can add, and the Chiefs currently list him first on the depth chart ahead of Emari Demercado and rookie Emmett Johnson. More work near the goal line and in the passing game would make Walker even more interesting after an already efficient 2025 season.
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell