Jordan Love Says Biggest Difference in Offense is "Ability to Finish"
Jordan Love said the biggest difference between this year's offense and the 2025 version is "our ability to finish," according to Kevin Clark of ESPN. Love explained that the offense's inability to finish late in games and late in the season is why they ultimately fell short last year, and it has been their goal and mindset to finish stronger in 2026, regardless of the situation. Love continued to focus on having a better mindset and focus late in games for every player on the team to do their job better in crunch time. The 27-year-old Love threw for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only six interceptions in 15 regular-season starts in 2025 in his fifth year in the league, good enough for a QB16 finish in fantasy. Head coach Matt LaFleur staying aggressive over the course of entire games could give Love the passing volume he needs to finish in the QB1 territory in 2026, but fantasy managers should be drafting him as a strong QB2 with a solid floor.
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Clark
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Clark