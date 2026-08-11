Josh Jacobs Could Still Face NFL Discipline
Josh Jacobs remains one of the players who could face discipline from the NFL, according to Adam Schefter. Jacobs was arrested in May following an alleged domestic incident in Wisconsin and was released the next day while prosecutors requested additional investigation before making a formal charging decision. Jacobs has denied wrongdoing through his attorneys. No punishment has been announced by the league, so there is no reason yet to guess at how much time he might miss. It is worth following for fantasy purposes, though. Jacobs ran for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season while catching 36 passes for 282 yards and another score. He is also currently sidelined with a groin injury that will keep him out at least this week. MarShawn Lloyd has gotten first-team work with Jacobs sidelined, though Green Bay's unofficial depth chart currently has Chris Brooks ahead of Lloyd. If Jacobs eventually misses regular-season games, that backup battle would suddenly become much more important.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter