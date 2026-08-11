Joe Burrow to Play in Preseason Opener on Thursday Against Detroit
Joe Burrow will play against the Detroit Lions in the team's preseason opener on Thursday, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Burrow will also be out there with his top two receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, although they will probably only stay in the game for a couple of offensive series, at the most. The 29-year-old Burrow and the Bengals offense got off to a bit of a slow start in training camp, but they have been coming alive of late and figure to be in good shape for the 2026 season as long as Burrow stays healthy. The three-time Pro Bowler played in a career-low eight games last year due to turf toe, throwing for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions a year after leading the NFL in passing yards (4,918), touchdown passes (43), completions (460), and pass attempts (652). He's an obvious bounce-back candidate in 2026 with top-five QB upside in fantasy football, even though most of his production comes solely from his arm.
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway