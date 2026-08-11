Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Listed as Co-Starters
Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are listed as co-starters on the team's first unofficial depth chart, according to Ryan O'Halloran. The designation fits a competition that has stayed open through camp rather than a backfield Tuten has already claimed. Tuten scored seven total touchdowns as a rookie, rushing 83 times for 307 yards and five scores while adding two receiving touchdowns. Rodriguez comes over from Washington after the best season of his career, when he ran for 500 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries in 13 games. He also worked his way back into team drills after offseason left-foot surgery and has produced chunk runs in camp. An unofficial August depth chart is not a promise of how the carries will be divided once the season starts, but this is still meaningful for Tuten's outlook. He may eventually separate, but Jacksonville is not treating Rodriguez like a distant backup right now.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran