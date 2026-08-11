Lamar Jackson Will Not Play in Saturday's Preseason Opener
Lamar Jackson and other established starters will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Jesse Minter told Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Coming off a disappointing and injury-plagued 2025 campaign in his eighth year in the NFL, the Ravens aren't going to take any chances with the two-time MVP and will likely keep him out of all preseason contests. The 29-year-old played in only 13 games last year and had 2,549 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while carrying the ball a career-low 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Jackson should be a prime bounce-back candidate in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme as long as he stays healthy as one of the top dual-threat QBs in the league. Jackson's injury-plagued 2025 campaign hasn't made him a discount at the QB position in fantasy this year, and he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 2 signal-caller, behind only Josh Allen.
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley