Jordan Love to Play in Preseason Opener on Thursday
Jordan Love will play in the team's preseason opener on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, although he said he reserves the right to change his mind, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. LaFleur said there is "value in getting mentally prepared to go play a game." If Love does play on Thursday night, he likely won't be in the game for more than a couple of offensive series, and he probably won't be working with all of the team's offensive skill players. Going into his fourth year as the Packers' full-time QB, Love ranks 19th in RotoBaller's QB rankings for the 2026 season after throwing for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 15 regular-season starts in 2025. Consistency has evaded the former first-rounder from Utah State, but there is still plenty of fantasy upside because of his success with the deep ball in Green Bay's offense. With better health from the entire Packers' offense this year, Love is an intriguing QB2 target with upside.
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky