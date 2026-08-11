AJ Barner an "Ascending" Tight End
AJ Barner is an "ascending" TE who "should come into his own in Year 3." Barner is finally healthy after multiple offseason surgeries, and new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's scheme "should accelerate his progress." Fowler adds that Barner "can do a little bit of everything." The Seahawks will have two tight ends on the field "very, very often," according to Barner. The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2024 from the University of Michigan took a step forward last year in his second season, catching 52 of 68 targets for 519 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games after posting a 30-245-4 line as a rookie. However, with second-year player Elijah Arroyo expected to be a much bigger part of Seattle's passing attack, Barner's fantasy value will likely come with a low ceiling as more of a touchdown-dependent TE2 streamer as long as Arroyo stays healthy. RotoBaller currently has Barner ranked as the No. 29 fantasy TE for the 2026 season, right behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler