Adonai Mitchell Building Good Chemistry with New QB
Adonai Mitchell is expected to make a sizable jump this season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Mitchell was the Colts' second-round pick in 2024 but has only had 464 receiving yards in 25 games with the team before coming to the Jets as part of the return in the Sauce Gardner trade. Mitchell has been very strong in training camp, earning praise from coach Aaron Glenn, who said that the combination of Smith and Mitchell "is really starting to impress me." Mitchell is in a contract year as well, which could motivate him to post a big year. He is currently the No. 69 WR in RotoBaller's rankings with a Yahoo fantasy football ADP of 153. He has the potential to be a regular contributor and a nice sleeper play if he locks down the WR2 spot in New York and continues to build a strong connection with Smith.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler